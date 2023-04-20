King Charles’ former butler reveals the monarch pulled a prank on him

King Charles has an “amazing sense of humour” as a former butler Grant Harrold revealed a practical joke he played, via Express.co.uk.

Grant, who was a member of the royal household for a couple of year for Charles and Camilla, recalled hosting a royal etiquette class on Wednesday afternoon, April 19th, 2023.

“Not long after I started in August of 2005, I went up to Castle of Mey. It was one of the Queen Mother’s homes. The King took it over and once a year he goes up there. I loved the fact I was working for a royal, sleeping and living in a castle,” Grant narrated.

Grant revealed that during his first night, the staff was telling each other ghost stories. “The housekeeper was telling me about this grey lady and headless horseman. I go to my room up a spiral staircase and I remember being terrified. I felt like they were going to play a practical joke on me as a sort of initiation,” he shared.

“I put the light on and looked in the room and couldn’t see anything. I looked under the bed, looked behind the curtain, and in the room was an old tower. I opened the door and there was nothing. I turned around and behind the door, is a six-foot mannequin of a man in royal uniform. I screamed. I couldn’t physically stop screaming.”

Grant was then met with “hysterical laughter” that came down the corridor following the hilarious prank.

Speaking about Charles reaction the next morning, the royal asked Grant if everything was okay the previous night.

With pride, Charles said, “Oh dear, actually I was involved. Bloody brilliant wasn’t it.”

Grant then then said of the monarch, “That is exactly what he is like. He used to be so much fun and do so many funny things. He knew about them [the staff] and supported them.”