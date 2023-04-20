How Mandy Moore’s husband reacted to watching ‘A Walk to Remember’ first time

Mandy Moore’s husband, Taylor Goldsmith, got teary eyed as he watched his wife’s 2002 film A Walk to Remember for the first time.

“Just finished Walk to Remember. Jesus. Haven’t cried like that since This Is Us,” the Dawes frontman, 37, wrote to his wife via text message. Moore, 39, shared a screenshot of the exchange via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 19th, 2023.

The Things Happen musician continued, “It’s so sweet and so sad. You’re a baby!”

The Chasing Liberty actress replied to her husband, “Awwwwww … babe … sorry.” She captioned the screenshot: @Taylordawesgoldsmith just watched #awalktoremember for the first time. [crying laughing emoji]”

Based on the 1999 novel by Nicholas Sparks’ of the same, A Walk to Remember was directed by Adam Shankman, starring Shane West alongside Moore.

The singer and actress previously told Us Weekly that she’d “never pushed” Goldsmith to watch the 2002 romantic flick. “Maybe one day … we’ll wait, and we’ll watch it with our kids or something,” she said in January.

She further added that she was it surprised her how much impact the story still has 20 years later. “It’s crazy to me, the resonance that movie still has 20 years down the road,” she said, adding that she and her costar in the movie, Shane West, are still friendly.

“I love Shane. We’ll text every now and then,” she shared. “He was gonna come to our show in Nashville, but he was filming something out of town because that’s where he lives now. I love him.”