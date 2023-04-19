Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry to co-star in explosive new thriller Maude v Maude

Hollywood actresses Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry are all set to amaze fans in a new explosive action thriller.



The Oscar-winning pair is joining forces for Maude v Maude, a globe-trotting blockbuster described by the publication’s insider source as a “Bond vs Bourne-type” project.

It’s not yet known who will embody a slick super spy and who will take on the part of the scrappy outsider, but New Zealander Roseanne Liang (Shadow in the Cloud) has been tapped to direct from a script by Scott Mosier (Clerks).

Both Jolie and Berry will act as producers, too, and the glamorous locations they’ll be jetting off to are expected to be revealed in due course.

The film was the subject of an intense, multi-studio bidding war last week and was ultimately snapped up by Warner Brothers.

Before their new thriller together, the action veterans could be seen in a wide range of other projects: Berry has parts in the sci-fi adventure The Mothership and the horror movie Never Let Go; and Jolie is gearing up to play legendary opera singer Maria Callas in a sweeping biopic from Pablo Larraín. Clearly, there’s nothing they can’t do.