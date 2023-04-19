Actress Shehnaaz Gill Reveals Facing Age Discrimination in Audition

Actress Shehnaaz Gill Speaks Out Against Age Discrimination in the Entertainment Industry

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill, known for her notable performances in various films and TV shows, recently revealed that she faced discrimination during a job audition. Shehnaaz shared that she was rejected and told, "Oh she is a kid, how can we take her," which left her disheartened and frustrated.

Shehnaaz, who has gained a massive following for her acting skills and charismatic personality, had auditioned for a prominent role in an upcoming film. Despite her talent and experience in the industry, she was dismissed due to her age, which she found discriminatory and unfair.

"It was really disheartening to hear such comments about my age," said Shehnaaz. "I have worked hard to establish myself as an actress, and my age should not be a hindrance to my career opportunities. It's disappointing to face discrimination in the entertainment industry."

Shehnaaz's experience sheds light on the pervasive issue of ageism in the entertainment industry, where actors and actresses are often judged based on their age rather than their talent and abilities. This incident has sparked discussions about the need for fair and inclusive practices in the casting and hiring processes of the entertainment industry.