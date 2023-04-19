Jimmy Fallon to Chris Evans: 'I owe my whole career to you'

Chris Evans recalled getting Jimmy Fallon his first acting role in 1998's Spin City.

Appearing on Fallon's talk show "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to discuss his upcoming Apple TV+ film Ghosted.

During the interview, the host gave his gratitude to Sexist Man Alive for his first acting role.

The 42-year-old said that is "where I interned in the casting office around the same time," adding: "Did I give you your first job?"

Fallon responded, "I feel like I owe my whole career to you. I remember I was nervous. I went in. I read for this role as a photographer number one or something. And I walked in and I didn't do anything that special so I'm like, 'I'm not gonna get this.'"

The 48-year-old later added, pointing to Evans: "You did it."

Further, the Marvel star shed light on working in the casting office for Spin City.

"It was the summer of my junior, going into senior year. I knew I wanted to act, so I moved to the city. I got a job interning at a casting office just to meet agents," Evans remembered.

"It's a humbling experience, though. You come into your job on a Monday after an audition goes out... So you show up at your desk. You got a stack of envelopes from all these agents in town. And your boss comes in, and I don't want to get anybody in trouble... My old boss would pluck out two or three envelopes and I threw the rest in the trash. She just chucked them. And you were just like, 'Wow. This industry is brutal.'"