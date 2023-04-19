Kajol revives 'Anjali' from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', fans go crazy

Kajol will be next seen in crime-mystery series 'The Good Doctor'

Recently, Kajol was spotted reviving the memories of Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The actress was captured by the paparazzi wearing white shalwar kurta along with red chunni dupatta. She also donned a pair of cool sunglasses along with her outfit.

Her look brought back fans memories from Karan Johar's 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in which she played the character of a lively girl named Anjali.

Picture credits: Viral Bhayani





Fans can't stop gushing over her pictures of her latest public appearance that have been circulating on social media. They have been showering love on Kajol. One fan wrote: “Kuch kuch hota hai feels" while another wrote: “Anjali from kuch kuch hota".



Kajol's evergreen film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was one of the hit films of the 90s. All the characters from the film are still remembered and loved even today. It also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Sana Saeed and Salman Khan in vital roles.

The plot revolved around two best friends from college Rahul and Anjali. After Rahul's wife Tina passes away, their daughter aims at bringing his father and her true love Anjali back together.

On the work front, Kajol will be next seen in crime-mystery series The Good Wife. The show is set to stream on digital platform Disney+Hotstar soon, reports News18.