CJP-led bench to take up defence ministry's plea seeking elections on same date shortly

(Clockwise) Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, and Justice Munib Akhtar. — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: The chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) constituted a three-judge apex court bench on Wednesday to hear the Ministry of Defence's petition seeking elections across the country on the same date.

The hearing will commence today at 11:30am. The bench consists of CJP Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, and Justice Munib Akhtar.

It should be noted that this is the same bench that gave the ruling on April 4, directing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab on May 14.

A day earlier, the Ministry of Defence moved the apex court stating “[...] the instant application may be granted, the order dated 4-4-2023 passed in C.P. No. 5/2023 may kindly be recalled with the directions that the general elections to the National and all Provincial Assemblies be held together, upon completion of the term of the National and the other two Provincial Assemblies i.e. of Sindh and Balochistan,” the ministry’s plea stated.

The tenure of the National Assembly and the legislature of two other provinces — Sindh and Balochistan — will end later this year and the federal government wants the polls to take place then, not in May, as directed by the Supreme Court on April 4.

The defence ministry had also submitted a report alongside the application in court, which highlighted the need of holding the elections on the same day in view of the heightened security situation in the country. It also said that the armed forces would be able to carry out election duties by early October.

“Due to the prevalent security situation and counter-terrorism operations being carried out in KP and Balochistan as well as the intelligence-based operations in Punjab and Sindh, the armed forces, Rangers, Frontier Constabulary and other forces are not logistically available to be repositioned and re-posted for providing election security, twice in a span of six months,” the report read.

“Significant time is required to prepare the members of the armed forces for the election duty, given much of the force has been actively engaged in operations for a considerable period of time,” the application said, adding the security situation in Punjab and Sindh has been stable in the light of the efforts of the ongoing operations in KP and Balochistan, respectively.

Chronology of election delay case

In the April 4 order, the top court ruled that the ECP's decision to postpone polls to the Punjab Assembly till October 8 was “unconstitutional” and fixed May 14 as the date for polls in Punjab.

“The impugned order dated 22.03.2023 made by the ECP is declared to be unconstitutional, without lawful authority or jurisdiction, void ab-initio, of no legal effect and is hereby quashed,” the ruling said.

The ECP on March 22 announced that the elections in Punjab would be held on October 8. The date was earlier set for April 30, in consultation with President Arif Alvi, but was later extended in view of the security situation and non-provision of funds from the government.

But despite the court’s orders, the government did not budge and got a resolution passed through parliament against the verdict, clearly stating that it would not provide funds to the ECP for polls.

Following the government’s move, the apex court directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to release a total of Rs21 billion to the election commission for holding polls, but even after the deadline passed on April 17, the central bank did not release the funds.

In a session of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue a day earlier, SBP Acting Governor Sima Kamil said the central bank had allocated funds — on the SC’s orders — for the polls but lacked the authority to release them.

Meanwhile, the electoral body, in its report submitted before a three-member bench of the Supreme Court a day earlier, reiterated its original stance of holding elections in Punjab on October 8, 2023.

It warned the apex court that if the commission’s itinerary was not followed, it might lead to anarchy and chaos in the country.

“The responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan is not only to conduct Elections but that such elections should be free, fair and transparent, so that the voters can cast their votes freely, without fear and peacefully.

"It is reiterated that the poll date of October 8, 2023, as announced earlier is in keeping with the ground realities and it is also believed that if this itinerary is not followed, it may lead to anarchy and chaos in our country, the responsibility of which ECP cannot withstand,” the report read.