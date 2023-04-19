ECP, SBP, finance ministry file reports in SC on provision of electoral funds

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has not transferred an amount of Rs21 billion to it for holding general elections for the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In pursuance of the Supreme Court order passed on April, 14, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Ministry of Finance and the central bank (SBP) on Tuesday submitted their respective reports pertaining to the release of Rs21 billion funds for holding elections in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen And Justice Munib Akhtar on April 14 while taking up the matter, had directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to allocate and release Rs21 billion for holding general elections to the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed for completing this exercise at the earliest by April 17.

The direction was given after the acting Governor of the State Bank confirmed to the court that the necessary transaction for the transfer of funds to the commission, Rs21 billion, could be done within the shortest possible time, and at the latest by the close of business on Monday i.e. April 17, 2023. This would be done if the court so directed and ordered, Acting Governor State Bank Ms Sima Kamil had told the three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial.

On Tuesday, the ECP, State Bank and Ministry of Finance submitted their respective reports to the Registrar’s Office, which will be sent to the three-member bench judges in their chambers. It was learnt that the Election Commission of Pakistan in its report informed the apex court that the State Bank of Pakistan had not ensured provision of Rs21 billion funds to it as directed by the court. Similarly, sources said that the State Bank of Pakistan submitted its own reasons for not releasing the amount to the electoral watchdog. Likewise, sources informed that the Ministry of Finance, through the Attorney General, also submitted its report on the matter, besides giving details of the decision taken by the cabinet, returning the matter to parliament.

Earlier, it was learnt that top officials of the intelligence agencies gave a briefing to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Munib Akhtar on the security situation being faced by the country regarding elections for provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to sources, the meeting lasted for over two hours in chambers with the Chief Justice and other two judges.