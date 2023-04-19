Prince Harry 'examined' his 'trusted' circle to find mule

Prince Harry grew suspicious of Queen Elizabeth II aides due to intrusive newspaper headlines.
The Duke of Sussex reveals how personal conversations between him and Prince William were leaked in the media, making him concerned about his privacy.
Harry pens in his memoir: “We began to examine our inner circle, to question our most trusted friends —and their friends. With whom had they been speaking? In whom had they confided? No one was above suspicion because no one could be.”
Harry continues: “We even doubted our bodyguards, and we’d always worshipped our bodyguards. (Hell, officially I was now a bodyguard—the Queen’s bodyguard.) They’d always been like big brothers to us. But now they were also suspects.”
