Jimmy Kimmel slams Trump as 'dumb' for his 'stupid and dangerous idea'

The late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel, who mocked Meghan Markle and Harry before hosting the Oscars last month, has turned his guns on former US president Donald Trump.

Trump reportedly revealed an idea of arming the teachers when he spoke over the weekend at the NRA’s annual convention. And it’s one that’s become a rallying cry among the right for years: arm teachers to stop school shootings.



Kimmel blasted the former president in his show as he called him "dumb," saying: "He’s so dumb. What a remarkably stupid and dangerous idea, arming the teachers."

The TV presenter went on: "Let me tell you something: If my teachers, when I was in school, had guns, my Spanish teacher would’ve shot me at least 15 times. I would not be here tonight."

Trump also echoed a call from others on the right for more armed guards in schools ― but Kimmel pulled a tragic real-life example from recent history to show the flaw in that idea.

"In Uvalde, the school district had its own police force," he said, referring to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.

"It doesn’t make a difference, but of course these people keep forgetting to mention that," Jimmy Kimmel added.