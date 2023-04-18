Ariana Madix says she’s ‘thriving’ post Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss betrayal

file footage

Ariana Madix is ‘thriving’ post her messy split from longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval over his months-long affair with their costar Raquel Leviss, reported People.

The Vanderpump Rules star was spotted at Coachella over the weekend by People magazine, where associate producer Farai Bennett stopped to ask her how she’s been doing post the heartbreaking revelation of Sandoval and Leviss’ affair.

Madix, 37, revealed to Bennett in an exclusive video that she’s feeling ‘amazing’, and when asked if she was ‘thriving’, the reality star enthusiastically said, “Yes!”

Bennett then quoted Madix’s own words from when she broke her silence over Sandoval’s cheating and said, “What doesn’t kill me better run,” to which Madix replied, “F*** yeah!”

Madix appeared in good spirits throughout the Coachella weekend, and was even spotted cosying up to her personal trainer Daniel Wai.

This comes a month after Madix was left heartbroken after catching an intimate video of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone; Sandoval and Madix, who dated for nine years, have since broken up, with Sandoval and Leviss both seeking therapy.

Earlier in March, a source told People: “This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed. She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels.”