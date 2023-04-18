The Jonas Brothers make a blast filming ‘Waffle House’ video, receive noise complaint

File footage

The Jonas Brothers stepped out on central London streets to film the music video of their latest single Waffle House.

The sibling trio, comprising of Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas received noise complaints in the nieghbourhood as they recorded the music video late night.

Nick, 30, Joe, 33, and Kevin, 35, made a blast during the early hours of Monday morning, as the trio took their respective spots inside or around classic cars on the location.

The shoot was halted for a brief period as the council complained against them for continuing to film after a 2am curfew in Islington.

The Waffle House is from Jonas Brother's upcoming sixth studio album, titled The Album, which is set to be released on May 12, 2023.

While filming the video, Kevin was spotted in a unique mustard yellow colour car while Joe looked out the window.

Nick, on the other hand, was clicked looking downwards onto the set from a building window.

The Jonas Brothers announced The Album as they received their star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.