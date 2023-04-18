Henry Winkler reflects on career longevity in Hollywood

Henry Winkler shares his thoughts on his decades long career in Hollywood.
In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Primetime Emmy Award winner revealed that he has no plan of retirement from acting.
“I have no license for that,” said the 77-year-old.
The actor continued, “I just have that feeling. I will stop when I have to stop.”
It is pertinent to mention that the Bill Hader-led dark comedy series has secured Winkler three Emmy nominations, including this year’s awards.
Winkler believed that the “show ranks just as high for him as his previous career-altering roles”.
“This has got to be right up there. I mean, oh my goodness. This was a gift from the heavens. Truly,” remarked the actor.
While discussing about his career, Winkler shared that it’s the “challenge of understanding a character” that keeps the joy in acting for him over these years.
“It's the puzzle,” stated the actor.
Winkler added, “Taking all these pieces and making a human being. Every scene, every year, it is the puzzle.”
Harper's Bazaar came out with interviews and pictorials for two other artists besides Taeyeon
Previously, Quentin Tarantino said he would 'leave a 10-film filmography'
Along with treating young children, the hospital also runs a comprehensive care centre
Prince William, Kate Middleton expected to tolerate Prince Harry at coronation as they still love him despite his...
Hiba Abouk, during the divorce proceedings, was shocked to know Achraf Hakimi's fortune secret
She was asked for her thoughts on the theory that her character only pretended to die