Victoria Beckham jets off to Miami as she celebrates her 49th birthday with hubby David

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 49th birthday in style as she jetted off to Miami with her husband David Beckham.

The posh designer tried paddle boarding as she enjoyed her time at the beaches with David and their pals.

Victoria shared fun glimpses with her fans on Instagram as well. In one of the video, David was heard saying, “this is not going to end well' as the Spice Girl alum attempted to balance on a board.

“Birthday girl here she goes, yep!” cheered David as his wife danced on the board before toppling over into the water.

Victoria and David were joined on the trip by daughter Harper Seven, 11, and close pals Dave and Isabela Grutman.

In a clip, Victoria was seen giving a thumbs up and patting David on the head as he carried her on his shoulders. She captioned the post, “He's got me. Love u @davidbeckham”

Victoria also shared a loved-up snap with her husband and wrote, “In the middle of nowhere with my favourite person @davidbeckham”

The fashion designer also enjoyed some expensive wine, writing, “Happy birthday meeeeee!!”