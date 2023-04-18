Second BTS member starts mandatory military service

South Korean K-pop group BTS member J-Hope has started his mandatory military service, the second member of the band to do so.
Reuters, quoting news agency Yonhap, reported J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, has entered the venue for his military enlistment ceremony in the city of Wonju.
Earlier, the singer said on Monday “I'll be back later.”
He said this in a post on fan platform Weverse, alongside a picture of his shaved head.
Thousands of fans wished his safe return after completing the military duties.
J-Hope, 29, is the second member of the popular septet to enlist following Jin, the oldest, who joined the military in December and is expected to serve through June 2024.
In January Jin posted his first-ever pictures after joining the military service.
