Monday April 17, 2023
Kylie Jenner 'lip filler undone' in Coachella photos?

Kylie Jenner draws attention with change in her looks

By Web Desk
April 18, 2023
Kylie Jenner has turned heads with her changed look at the Coachella.

The makeup mogul has sparked rumours of getting her lip fillers dissolved after a photo of her is making rounds on the internet.

Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to comment on the mother-of-two less plump lips, writing: "Her lips look good, hopefully she is giving the fillers a break." Another asked: "Is she dissolving her lips again?"

A third wrote on Reddit: "Kylie looks like she got her lip filler undone". Someone replied: "I hope so! It looks it." Another person said: "Her lips look kinda normal, like I see her old face".

This comes as Jenner sparks rumours of dating actor Timothee Chalamet.