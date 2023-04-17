Ahmad Jamal, renowned pianist and composer, dies at 92

Celebrated jazz pianist, composer and band leader Ahmad Jamal passed away 92 on Sunday, his wife confirmed. He was 92.
Jamal passed away after battling with prostate cancer, his daughter Sumayah Jamal told the New York Times, revealing that he breathed his last in Ashley Falls, Massachusetts.
Jamal had an iconic career in music, spanning over seven decades. He was a lifelong friend of jazz icon Miles Davis and influenced a generation of musicians.
The maestro, who was known for a sparse playing style, rose to fame after his tune I Love Music was sampled on the classic rap song by Nas, The World Is Yours, in 1994.
Jamal was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Grammy for his contributions to music history in 2017 and also earned the Kennedy Center in 2007 award for a 'Living Jazz Legend.'
Davis, once said, "All my inspiration comes from Ahmad Jamal." In his autobiography, the trumpeter wrote that Jamal "knocked me out with his concept of space, his lightness of touch, his understatement, and the way he phrased notes and chords and passages".
Jamal is survived by his third ex-wife, Laura Hess-Hay; Sumayah, his daughter with his second ex-wife; and two grandchildren.
