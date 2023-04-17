School, colleges to remain closed on April 18

An undated image of students studying in a class.— AFP/File

The Government of Sindh on Monday announced that all educational institutions will remain closed on April 18 (Tuesday).

The School, Education and Literacy Department of the Government of Sindh issued a notification in this regard.

“In pursuance of the decision of the Steering Committee Meeting of the School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh, held on 22nd February 2022, all government and private educational institutions […] shall remain closed on Tuesday 18th April 2023 on account of Shab-e-Qadar (27th Ramadan, 1444),” the notification read.

Shab-e-Qadar (night of power) will be observed across the country tonight as all believers will seek forgiveness from Allah.

It should also be noted that the federal government has announced a five-day holiday on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

All the government, semi-government and private organisations, factories banks and educational institutions will remain closed from April 21 to 25 on account of the Eid, according to a statement issued by the interior ministry.