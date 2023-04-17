David Beckham shares loving birthday tribute to ‘amazing wife’ Victoria Beckham

David Beckham gushed over his ‘amazing wife’ Victoria as he wished her on her 49th birthday.

In a sweet throwback photo shared onto Instagram on, Monday, April 17th, 2023, the former footballer, 47, is seen placing a gentle kiss on his wife’s nose and the Spice Girl alum smiles widely at the affection.

David captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife and mummy x someone who inspires us every single day [Heart emoji] we love you and you deserve to have the most perfect day [Heart emoji] happy Birthday [Heart emoji].”

Along with Victoria, he tagged their four children: sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper.

The birthday wish comes after the fashion designer shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her workout on her Instagram Story on Sunday, featuring a cameo from her husband.



“I’m in my strength training phase,” she wrote on Instagram over a photo of her mid-stretch, wearing black workout gear and white-and-pink sneakers.

In the series of stories, Victoria poked some fun at her husband as he appeared to take a picture of her leaning on gym equipment mid-workout. In a background mirror, David can be seen positioned in front of her — shirtless and with just a hat on. Fittingly, Victoria pasted two laughing emojis over the photo and right next to her shirtless husband.

Apart from the occasional social media banter, the couple also rely on each other to overcome struggles, including the never-ending gossip mill that seems to revolve around their love life.

“People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years,” Posh Spice told British Vogue for her October cover story in September 2018. “We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals.”