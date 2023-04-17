'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' retain top spot in North America box office

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" retained the top spot in North America's box office one week after its epic debut, as Universal's popular game-themed animation again trounced all competitors, estimates showed Sunday.
The joint effort of Universal, Nintendo and Illumination studios raked in $87 million in ticket sales in the Friday-through-Sunday period, bringing the movie's total haul to more than $347 million, according to Exhibitor Relations.
The industry watcher had already predicted "Super Mario" -- with its foundation in one of the most popular video games ever -- will be the top movie of the year.
Debuting in a very distant second place was Sony's "The Pope's Exorcist," starring Russell Crowe, which earned $9.1 million.
"This is a solid opening for a modestly-budgeted original horror film," said analyst David A. Gross.
Third spot belonged to Lionsgate's neo-noir "John Wick: Chapter 4," with $7.9 million bringing the thriller's four-week North America total to $160 million.
Keanu Reeves stars as the titular hitman who finds himself fighting an international crime group.
Horror-comedy "Renfield," distributed by Universal, pulled in $7.7 million in its opening weekend to place fourth.
And Amazon Studios' "Air," a sports drama about the business deal surrounding Nike and the Michael Jordan basketball shoe that gives the name its title, slipped one spot to fifth, bringing in $7.7 million.
Rounding out the top 10 were:
"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" ($7.3 million)
"Suzume" ($5 million)
"Mafia Mamma" ($2 million)
"Scream VI" ($1.4 million)
"Nefarious" ($1.3 million)
Joe Russo expresses admiration for Indian cinema, wants to promote it globally for more exposure after collaborating...
Rhea Chakraborty makes a comeback on TV with Roadies 19, says "Feels good to be back"
Prince Harry is being called out for attempting to strong-arm Prince William out into something that’s a ‘failure’
King Charles Recalls 'Pride' as a Father in Prince William and Prince Harry During Sandhurst Speech
Previously, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is 'annoyed' with Georgina Rodriguez’s attitude
Although many fans thought that she left the agency on bad terms, she clarified that it wasn’t so