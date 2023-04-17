Prince Harry was supported by Army 'top brass' for being 'thicko'

Prince Harry talks about his shaky entry into the British Army after making a fashion blunder.
The Duke of Sussex, who wore a Nazi uniform for a 2005 costume party with Prince William, was called out for his out of touch sentiments.
Harry pens in his memoir: “No matter what I did, the calls grew louder for me to be barred from the Army.”
Harry, however, reveals: “The top brass, however, were holding fast. If Prince Harry had been in the Army when he dolled himself up as the Führer, they said, he’d have been disciplined. But he’s not in the Army yet, they added. So he’s perfectly free to be a thicko.”
Prince Harry military career officially began in 2006.
Rhea Chakraborty makes a comeback on TV with Roadies 19, says "Feels good to be back"
Prince Harry is being called out for attempting to strong-arm Prince William out into something that’s a ‘failure’
King Charles Recalls 'Pride' as a Father in Prince William and Prince Harry During Sandhurst Speech
Previously, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is 'annoyed' with Georgina Rodriguez’s attitude
Prince Harry bashed for cooking up a ‘PR onslaught’ to attack King Charles because its ‘not a clever play’
Although many fans thought that she left the agency on bad terms, she clarified that it wasn’t so