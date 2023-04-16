Lewis Capaldi: 'I was surprised I didn't die at the end'

Lewis Capaldi reflected on Netflix's How I'm Feeling documentary, which showed him the side effects of Tourette's anxiety.

Speaking to The Independent, the Bruises singer said, "I didn't realise how much my anxiety and Tourette's was taking over my life until I watched [Pearlman's footage] back."



The singer continued, "When I saw the first draft, it was so depressing, I was surprised I didn't die at the end! I mean, there's always the sequel."

"When I have a panic attack, it feels like I'm going insane, completely disconnected from reality," adding, "I can't breathe. I can't feel my breath going in. I get dizzy. I feel like there's something happening to my head. I'm sweating."

Helmed by Joe Pearlman, the documentary gave insight into the 26-year-old success and struggles.

Previously in September 2022, the Scottish singer disclosed that he had been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome.

"I wanted to make it public because I didn't want people to think I was taking cocaine or something," Capaldi then said.