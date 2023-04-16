K-pop band IVE sells 1 million units of their new comeback

They came out with their first-ever full studio album on April 10th

K-pop group IVE has gone on to sell one million copies of their new album I’ve IVE within the first week of its release. They came out with their first-ever full studio album on April 10th.

According to Hanteo Chart, they set a new personal record by achieving one million units sold by the sixth day of release. They are also only the third K-pop girl group to sell that many copies in the first week after the groups Aespa and Blackpink.

They managed to achieve the All-Kill and Perfect All-Kill certifications with their pre-release track Kitsch. To achieve the certification an artist needs to claim the top spot in several charts. They are the first K-pop group to have done so in the year 2023.