K-pop band Red Velvet’s Irene hints at her solo debut

Fans think that the possibility of her debut might actually be in the books

Irene from the K-pop group Red Velvet has teased at her solo debut. She held a birthday event for her 32nd birthday on April 13th which was attended by around 1000 of her fans.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Irene make her solo debut and follow in the footsteps of her other bandmates Wendy, Seulgi and Joy. Although the idol has a tendency to keep quiet about any updates concerning Red Velvet’s upcoming activities, she decided to open up a little to her fans during the event.

After a fan shouted excitedly for Irene’s debut, she jokingly responded saying: “Are you waiting for it [her solo debut]?”

Fans think that the possibility of her debut might actually be in the books because this is the first time she has teased her solo instead of her usual response which is: “If there’s a chance I’d want to do it.”