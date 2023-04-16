Sarah Jessica Parker wraps 'And Just Like That...' season 2 filming with a ‘kiss’

Sarah Jessica Parker wrapped filming for And Just Like That... season 2 and fans cannot control excitement for the upcoming chapter.

Parker, who plays fan-favorite character of Carrie Bradshaw on the hit show HBO Max show, announced the end of filming of the highly anticipated series with a sweet kiss.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the Hocus Pocus actress, 58, shared snaps, seemingly from the cast and crew's wrap party.

“Wrap parties=kissing. But not goodbye,” Parker captioned a sweet selfie, in which she’s seen giving Nicole Ari Parker a kiss on the cheek while celebrating their season 2 wrap.

“@nicoleariparker you ALWAYS smell so good,” she joked.

Parker, who gained popularity for playing Carrie Bradshaw since Sex And the City in the ’90s, called the upcoming new episodes a “season of love.”

She also credited the cast of the show, noting that the cast and crew “were ALL heavenly.”

Nicole also shared the same selfie to her own Instagram page, writing: “SJ…This season is so special… 25 years ago…You started a movement..you are Mighty and I’m So so grateful to have been in your gracious loving presence & well yeah..to be sniffed by you.”

Meanwhile, no premiere date has been announced yet.