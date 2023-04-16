King Charles need to ‘cut’ Prince Harry loose: ‘He’s a lost cause’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been accused of being a lost cause to the royals, completely for being a lost cause that needs to be ‘cut lose’



These claims and admissions have ben brought to light by the author of the Traitor King, Andrew Lownie.

The conversation arose while Lownie talked with Express UK about the little affection Harry and Meghan left within the UK.



In the midst of this chat he was quoted saying, “Harry is a lost cause and is best cut loose...their brand is already damaged and their behaviour is in character.”

Especially since experts “Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.”