Kourtney Kardashian cheers on Travis Barker at Coachella as Blink-182 returns to stage

Kourtney Kardashian cheered on husband Travis Barker as his band Blink-182 performed at 2023 Coachella over the weekend.

The Kardashians star, 43, turned to her Instagram and shared glimpses of the hit rock show at the festival's Sahara stage, leaving fans in awe over her reactions.

Kardashian documented her first-even experience at the annual Southern California music festival. "My first @blink182 show!" she simply captioned her post.

The post received thousands of likes from her fans as well as her sister Kim Kardashian. Barker also responded to her post and dropped a comment, “Your [sic] coming on tour with me.”

In the shared video clip, Kardashian was seen wrapping her arms and legs around Barker in a hug, as another clips shows her standing close to the stage as the band performed.

Blink 182's performance marked the first time the rock band’s original members Mark Hoppus, Barker, 47, and Tom DeLonge were on stage together since 2015.

Kardashian also shared photos of Barker's broken drum mallet and a picture of herself posing with Barker's son, Landon Barker, and his girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio.