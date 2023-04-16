Honey Singh shares suffering from serious mental health issues: 'I needed many doctors'

Honey Singh is known for songs like: Love Dose, Lungi Dance, Sunny Sunny

Honey Singh talks about the tough phase of his life when he suffered serious mental health issues.

While talking about it in an interview with Pinkvilla, the singer shared how he dealt with the most darkest phase of his life.

He added: "I wasn't really able to understand what was happening. I was in an America tour with Shah Rukh bhai and before that, we were travelling like crazy. I had built a show called Rockstar on Star Plus at that time. So we were shooting things in London, Durban, Bombay and then going back to New York and Chicago. We were doing crazy things. I did sense a few problems during the tours and in one show, it all crashed.

"I had very dangerous psychotic symptoms. I didn't understand what was happening. I just wanted to go home and asked to take me home. I left the tour and travelled back to India. I saw a doctor and he didn't get it. In today's time, even those who acknowledge mental health, face the same problem that India doesn't have enough doctors. This is what I want to say."

The Blue Eyes singer went on to say: "I needed many doctors and good doctors. I needed big doctors and experienced doctors. I used to say, 'Why despite taking medicines for three years, my symptoms don't go. Why am I the same. You don't know?. My family used to say that he (the doctor) has 30 years of experience and I used to say that I don't have 30 years. 'I don't have 30 years to give. Please change the doctor'.

"The problem is that not just in India, the world doesn't have enough doctors. The parents who acknowledge that their child has mental problems and agree for a doctor's visit, that isn't the solution. What if the doctor is wrong? For 5-6 years, I didn't get the doctor. I got better in 2021. From June, July 2021, I am getting no symptoms. I am getting settled and slowly doing work. I am doing shows and also working on my fitness. I am taking less medicines and not recklessly. My new doctor from Delhi is like an angel in my life. He has entirely changed my life. The problem that I was facing from five years and after consulting seven doctors, he solved it in 3 months."

To conclude, Singh stated: "It was very tough. That thing was dark. If you see my documentary, I have shared everything about those seven years of my life. How they were and what happens and what this illness is all about. In the world, anyone with mental health issues can watch the 15 minute segment. The patients, the family and the doctors who practice this will learn a lot."

