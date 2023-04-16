‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams celebrates 26th birthday, drops sizzling snap

Maisie Williams turned a year old on Saturday (April 15) as she celebrated her 26th birthday and received love and wishes from her fans.

However, Maisie took the internet by storm after taking a hilarious dig at Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Maisie, who rose to popularity after playing fan favorite character Arya Stark on the hit HBO show Game of Thrones, turned to her Instagram and dropped a gorgeous bikini snap.

The New Mutants actress looked stunning in a brown bikini top and denim shorts. She styled her hair in a sleek updo, and flaunted her natural beauty with no makeup on.

Maisie clicked the picture while soaking up the sun in an undisclosed tropical location.

In the caption, the Owners star wrote, "26 today, feeling very woman, feeling very mama x."

In the comments section, a fan pointed out that Maisie was now "too old" to date the Titanic star, who is known for dating younger women.

Responding to the hilarious comment, Maisie shared a witty remark, "Dammit. Too old for him now."

Maisie’s birthday post came after she announced that she and her boyfriend of five years, Reuben Selby, had parted ways.