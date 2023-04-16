First-time 'SNL' host Ana de Armas jokes about learning English from 'Friends'

During her debut hosting Saturday Night Live, actress Ana de Armas paid tribute to her Cuban heritage by opening her monologue in Spanish and sharing her experience of coming to the United States at the age of 26.
“Gracias, gracias,” De Armas said responding to a round of applause. “He tenido un año increíble y estoy muy feliz de estar aquí presentando el programa de esta noche.” (“Thank you, thank you; I’ve had a great year and I’m very happy to be here hosting the show tonight.”)
She credited her ability to speak English to watching the popular sitcom "Friends" and joked about how the character Chandler Bing had helped her learn the language.
“I speak English,” De Armas continued, “But I didn’t when I first got to the U.S. I was born in Cuba. I came to America when I was 26, and I learned English the way everyone who comes to this country does: by watching ‘Friends.'”
The actress also talked about the challenges she faced in an acting class where she misinterpreted the phrase "I beg your pardon" as a literal begging situation.
De Armas also expressed her gratitude towards Robert de Niro and other actors she has worked with and mentioned her latest projects.
Ana de Armas has an upcoming project with Chris Evans called "Ghosted," is set to premiere on April 21 on Apple TV+. Additionally, the actress has finished filming for "Ballerina," which is the fourth film in the John Wick series and stars Keanu Reeves.
