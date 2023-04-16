Tom Sandoval hits Coachella, Raquel Leviss enters mental facility

Stung by criticism, Tom Sandoval goes to Coachella while Raquel Leviss enters a mental health facility.
Moreover, Ariana Madix also made her way to the music festival just hours after Us Weekly reported the 28-year-old had checked into a facility for mental health amid a scandal mess.
“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” the statement said.
“Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”
Initially, Leviss suggested she was struggling when she publicly apologized to her fellow star last month, adding that she was “speaking to a counselor” about her personal issues.
“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships,” she wrote via Instagram on March 8. “I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”
