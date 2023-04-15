Nicholas Hoult reveals what it’s like working with Nicolas Cage and Hugh Grant: Watch

Nicholas Hoult has recently reflected on what it is like working with Hugh Grant and Nicholas Cage on The Drew Barrymore Show.



During his appearance on the show, Hoult, who is seen promoting his new movie, Renfield, discussed about his equation with Grant.

Barrymore asked, “There is a bit of some Hugh Grant in your voice while watching a clip from new movie.”

To this, the Warm Bodies actor responded, “Tiny bits of it there.”

Hoult continued, “I have worked with him when I was 11 and it was quite an influential time of my life.”

“And you know, you worked with him, he is quite charming and funny. His mannerism is so distinct that I probably have subconsciously projected him.”

Later, on the show, Barrymore also talked about Nicolas Cage with whom Hoult has worked in the upcoming horror-comedy movie.



“What is he like?” questioned Barrymore, adding that she knew him back from Old Club Days.

Hoult replied, “I wish I had more stories from Old Club Days because occasionally I get a glimpse of very wild days of Nic Cage.”

“Now he is very diligent with the work and it doesn’t get better for me with the movie as Nic Cage as Dracula,” added Hoult.