Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s reunion at Coachella a year after their split

Shawn Mendes has recently been reunited with his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello at Coachella on Friday, a year after their split.



According to Daily Mail, Shawn and Camila were captured reuniting at the music festival in a clip shared on social media.

The former couple, who parted ways in November 2021, could be seen speaking, as Camila saying something to Shawn, who held a drink in his hand, before he answered.

In a clip, Camila looked stunning in a white top and denim cargo pants. The singer accessorised her Coachella look with a gold necklace, along with a pearl Chanel choker and a number of rings.

Meanwhile, Shawn wore a fitting graphic tee, beige pants and a bandana around his neck as well as a pair of black sunglasses.

Earlier, Shawn’s rumored love interest, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, was also seen in the same area, while sharing a snap of herself in the desert, after the duo were recently spotted together two days ago, stepping out for breakfast.