Saturday April 15, 2023
Meghan Markle’s snub means ‘no circus will walk through town

Meghan Markle’s decision to reject invitations means there will be ‘no circus in the UK’

By Web Desk
April 15, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s absence from the Coronation means there will be ‘no circus’ in the UK.

These admissions have been issued and shared by an inside source close to Express UK.

Per their findings Palace staffers have been allegedly “cheering that the circus wasn’t coming to town.”

Another source, also weighed in on the matter, but directed sympathy towards the Duchess of Sussex.

They believe, “She is very much damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t.”

“As a mother she’s probably doing the right thing by her young children which should be applauded.”