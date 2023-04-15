BTS’ Jungkook adjusts his overseas schedules for J-Hope’s enlistment

J-Hope held a live stream on Weverse to confirm his enlistment date and also gave an update on Jin

Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS has made some changes to his overseas schedule for J-Hope’s military enlistment. J-Hope held a recent live stream on Weverse to confirm his enlistment date and also gave an update on Jin, who is currently serving.

He admitted that his enlistment date is set for around April 17th and also revealed that Jungkook changed his overseas schedule for his enlistment.

“Something I was moved by and heard from the management team was that Jungkook’s schedule was already filled but he adjusted it for me hearing that, I thought ‘I’ve raised a kid well’ This is just a joke. I was really touched. He adjusted the schedule, saying, ‘I must go when hyung goes.’”

Jungkook recently travelled to Los Angeles, California and fans of the group suspect that he is in the process of creating his first solo album JJK1.