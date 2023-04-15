Olivia Wilde to adapt 'A Visit From The Goon Squad' for TV

Olivia Wilde to adapt 'A Visit From The Goon Squad' for new TV project

Olivia Wilde has secured her next directing project after Don’t Worry Darling.

The House star will direct the TV adaptation of Jennifer Egan's “A Visit from the Goon Squad” and its 2022 follow-up “The Candy House” for A24.

She will also executive produce alongside Jennifer Fox. The series is based on 13 interconnected stories that revolve around Bennie Salazar, a fictional record company executive, and his assistant Sasha.

This project marks Wilde’s first significant TV directing role. In addition to this, she will direct an untitled Marvel film around the Spider-Woman character for Sony and Pascal Pictures and is developing a Christmas buddy comedy at Universal.

Olivia Wilde's most recent project was directing, starring in, and producing the film Don't Worry Darling, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and was successful at the box office, earning almost $90 million globally. As a female director, Wilde's film was the third-highest-grossing film in 2022.

Olivia Wilde rose to prominence after portraying Remy "Thirteen" Hadley on the medical-drama television series House (2007–2012).