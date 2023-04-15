Prince Harry 'not pleased' to attend King Charles Coronation?

Prince Harry, who has confirmed to attend King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation, does not seem happy to be the part of his father's landmark ceremony without his wife Meghan Markle and children Archie and Lilibet.

Month-long speculations came to an end when the palace announced that they were "pleased" to confirm that the Duke will attend the crowing ceremony on May 6, while the Duchess will stay in California with their children Archie and Lilibe.

The royal family would be happy to have the Duke with them, but Harry seems upset as he would travel to the UK without Meghan, Liliebet and Archie whose fourth birthday falls on the same date as the King's coronation.

A source, close to the Duke, has claimed that Harry won't stay long in the UK and would return to his family soon after attending the crowning ceremony as he has no role to play there.

Prince Harry will be seated along with other non-working members of the royal family- Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands- and not with any of the working royals. He is not even expected to take part in the King’s Procession or the Coronation Procession to and from Buckingham Palace, the report claimed, adding that Prince Harry will not be on the Buckingham Palace balcony as well.

There's nothing good for Harry at the coronation people may boo the royal if he appears in the public.