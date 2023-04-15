K-pop rapper Dawn discusses his breakup with HyunA

K-pop rapper Dawn discussed his breakup with fiance HyunA and revealed what their current relationship is like. For the video, he looked up his name on social media and other online communities to clarify certain reports.
After coming across a page which mentioned his breakup with HyunA, he commented: “Since we are probably the people in this world who understand each other best, no matter what decision we made then, we support each other. And it’s the same now.”
He was then asked why he liked the initial breakup post that she uploaded: “At that time, I really respected her decision and supported her.”
He further added: “To be honest, I feel the same [as before]. Whether I’ve broken up with HyunA, we date again or have whatever relationship now is not what’s important. Because I just love HyunA as a person, I think I will love HyunA even if we’re both on completely different paths in the future with other people.”
Meghan Markle doesn’t have ‘guts’ to come to ‘country of people who don't like her,’ expert
Within hours of its release, the track went on to claim the No. 1 spot on U.S. iTunes
'Beau Is Afraid' will hit theatres on April 21
Simon Cowell reveals he has quit smoking after having puffed up to 40 cigarettes a day for decades
Kate Middleton allegedly warned Meghan Markle, “If she did come, she’d have to sit at the back”
'Barry' star shares amusing story from set while shooting critical prank scene