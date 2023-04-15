VIDEO: Fans chant 'Imad ko over do' in first T20 against New Zealand

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim and skipper Babar Azam celebrate a wicket against New Zealand on Friday. — YouTube screengrab

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim garnered praise from fans as he took two back-to-back wickets in the first T20 match against New Zealand, worthy of a comeback on Friday.



The left-arm spinner had been brought back into the national squad for the away series for Afghanistan for the first time in one and a half years and retained for the ongoing home series against New Zealand.



The national side celebrated skipper Babar Azam's 100th international match in the shortest format with a clinical 88-run win in the opening game of the five-match series in Lahore.

On Friday, though Imad was given only one over to bowl, he dismissed two of the opponents' batters on consecutive deliveries for as many runs.

However, fans wanted to see more action on Imad's part as they called for "more overs" for the spinner.



A video of the spectators at the Gaddafi Stadium shouting "Imad ko over do (give Imad [more] overs)" during the match surfaced on social media.



The 34-year-old cricketer could be seen in the video thanking his fans for their appreciation.

