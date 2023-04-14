Pakistan opt to bat against New Zealand

Pakistan on Friday won the toss and put New Zealand to bat during the first T20I of the 10-match white ball series — which comprises five T20Is and as many ODIs — at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.
This will be the Men in Green’s first T20I game since October of last year when they took on England in the T20 World Cup final.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan
New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain, wk), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young
More to follow...
