Kylie Jenner paid a '6-hour’ visit to Timothee Chalamet amid dating rumours

Kylie Jenner reportedly went to her rumoured beau Timothee Chalamet’s house and stayed there for almost six hours amid dating rumours.

Even though the reality TV star and the Dune actor have not been spotted together, multiple reports have claimed that they are spending a lot of time together.

Spilling details about their secret 6-hour-long meetup, an insider told The Sun, "Kylie and Timothée have been sneaking around for months, and she has mostly been hanging out at his house.”

"Around the beginning of March, her security and car were spotted on his driveway, but the news hadn't leaked yet.

"She's been chilling with him in private ever since as they clearly get to know each other,” the source added.

"On Thursday, I know she had her own security guys go to his place in Beverly Hills before she even arrived

"She showed up at 9am and was there for around six hours before leaving at about 3pm,” claimed the outlet.

Before concluding, the source shared, "They were clearly desperate to keep these hangouts under the radar, but they know the secret is now out."