Prince Harry talks about time he played 'dark room' with army, Princess Diana

Prince Harry is opening up about his first military experience with Princess Diana.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals the training he underwent to respond to ‘if ever’ their lives were in danger.

He pens: “It was Mummy who took Willy and me on our first military exercise—a “killing house” in Herefordshire. The three of us were put into a room, told not to move. Then the room went dark. A squad kicked down the door.”

Harry adds: “They threw flash bangs, scared the devil out of us, which was their aim. They wanted to teach us how to respond “if ever” our lives were in danger. If ever? That made us laugh. Have you seen our mail?”

Prince Harry lost Princess Diana in 1997 during a car accident in Paris.