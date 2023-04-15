Prince William went 'pale' after looking at Prince Harry bruised knee

Prince Harry is touching upon Prince William's reaction to his severe knee injury.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he injured himself in 2020 during a secret experience with the British Special Boat Service.

He explains: “In the pitchdark, four steps from the bottom, I fell, landed on my left knee, which was immediately impaled on a fixed bolt sticking out of the floor. Blinding pain washed over me. I managed to get up, keep going, finish the drill. But at the end of the exercise we jumped off the boat’s helipad, into the water, and I found my knee wasn’t working. My whole leg wasn’t working.”

Harry then explains Prince William’s horror after watching his injured leg: “When I got out of the water and stripped off the dry suit, Willy looked down and turned pale. My knee was gushing blood. Paramedics were there within minutes. The Palace announced some weeks later that my entry into the Army would be postponed. Indefinitely.”