Ryan Reynolds wishes Rob McElhenney on birthday, tribute features Wrexham fans

Ryan Reynolds wished his pal and Wrexham football club co-owner Rob McElhenney on his birthday and shared a special musical tribute.

The Deadpool actor, 46, who has been making headlines for antics surrounding his football club after Wrexham won a crucial match on Monday, shared a hilarious birthday tribute to McElhenney and sent the internet into a frenzy.

Reynolds took the birthday celebrations as an opportunity to let his fans know how to pronounce “McElhenney” and the results are hilarious.

Posting the video on Twitter, the Free Guy wrote in the caption, “A birthday card might've been easier. Happy birthday @RMcElhenney.”

The tribute also featured an appearance from McElhenney’s co-star and wife Kaitlin Olson and cast members Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton, littered with some of McElhenney’s most outrageous moments in the show.

“Would be a real shame if this became a @wrexham_afc Racecourse chant,” Reynolds added.

Reynolds and McElhenney purchased Wrexham FC in 2022.