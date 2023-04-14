 
Suga from BTS comes out with glitch film for new album

By Web Desk
April 14, 2023
Suga from the K-pop group BTS has come out with an intriguing glitch film for his upcoming album D-Day. The album is the third instalment in his Agust D series and will come out on April 21st.

He also released the tracklist for the solo comeback, revealing the collaborations with his bandmate J-Hope for the song Huh?! as well as Ryuichi Sakamoto and The Rose’s Woosung for the track Snooze. Some of the other tracks are named D-Day, Amygdala, SDL, Interlude: Dawn, and Life Goes On.

He will release his first-ever solo documentary named SUGA: Road To D-Day globally on April 21st which will follow the rapper as he goes on a road trip across multiple cities. The documentary will come out on Weverse and Dinsey+ and it will also give fans a look at the process of creating his new album. 