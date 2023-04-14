Reese Witherspoon steps out for the first time since Jim Toth split

file footage

Reese Witherspoon turned heads on the red carpet on Thursday, April 13, in what marked her first public appearance since announcing her split from husband Jim Toth last month.



As per People magazine, Witherspoon posed on the red carpet at the premiere of the Apple TV+ miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me, and appeared to be in high spirits despite her divorce from Toth.

The Morning Show star chose a one-shouldered black gown with lace cut-outs for the occasion, pairing it with black pumps and styling her look with studded hoops.

Photo: People

The appearance came as a surprise for Witherspoon’s fans, who were left dismayed on March 24 after she shared that she and Toth had broken up; the couple’s 12-year-marriage officially ended when they filed for divorced on March 30.

In a joint statement, Witherspoon and Toth said: “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” their statement further read, also saying that their priority now is their son.

Sources close to the couple also shared with People that they remain ‘the best of friends’, saying, “This is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.”

As for Witherspoon’s appearance on the red carpet for The Last Thing He Told Me, it comes as Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company’s latest collaboration with Apple TV+ after the hit The Morning Show.