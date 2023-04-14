Toni Collette says that the movie ‘Hereditary’ was actually healthy for her

The film received critical acclaim upon release, and Toni’s performance as a grieving mother even more so

Australian actress Toni Collette sat down to shoot a video for Vanity Fair where she claimed that her horror film Hereditary was actually healthy for her.

The film received critical acclaim upon release, and Toni’s performance as a grieving mother even more so. She explains: "I do gravitate towards these stories about loss because it's the most confronting part of life. We're here and then we're gone. And the people we love are here and then they're gone,"

She also explained how she managed to tap into her role to give a more authentic performance:

"Hereditary was actually really healthy for me. It seems like it would be the most intense experience, which it was. But it was the job where I figured out how to clean up. It's like cooking in the kitchen. Clean as you go. Clean as you go. Because what I have learned is the body doesn't know what's fiction and what's real. So whatever I'm feeling and I don't know how to not feel it, I work that way. And I like working that way because if I connect with myself, it means audience members will connect with it and then they connect with themselves. And I think connection is actually the most important thing there is."