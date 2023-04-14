'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega gets candid about Wednesday Addams' unique style

Jenna Ortega opened up on how her character Wednesday Addams' unique style in hit spooky series of Netflix Wednesday has changed the actor's own sense of style.

In a new interview with Vogue, the 20-year-old actress shared how she could relate to her character Wednesday Addams and her goth-inspired look.

"I've always respected goth culture," the actress said. "I've always had a darker sense of humor, but I never felt like I was able to express that. Now I feel like I can embrace those qualities in myself."

Ortega, who carried several looks inspired by her show Wednesday through the most recent awards season, also talked about how the show and her role encouraged her for a hairstyle change, and by extension, more risk in her overall presentation.

"Up until then I was really, really attached to my long hair," Ortega said. "Changing it encouraged me to be more adventurous; to experiment and be more creative in that way."

Recently, the actress was also named the new face of the fragrance Gris Dior.

"That was really exciting," she told Vogue. "I felt like I was really encouraged to be myself — I felt throughout the entire process that I could go with my own gut instinct and do whatever felt authentic and natural to me."