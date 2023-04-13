Drake Bell 'missing and endangered' in Daytona, police fear for his life

Drake Bell, former Drake & Josh star, has been "missing and endangered" in Florida's Daytona Beach, according to police.

The Daytona Police Department on Thursday issued a missing report for the comedian, who pleaded guilty to felony charges related to an incident involving a 15-year-old girl in 202.



The 36-year-old actor last time was spotted on Wednesday night driving a gray 2022 car. People are deeply concerned about his whereabouts and well being, cops fear his life may be in danger.

Officials are asking the public to provide any information on Bell’s whereabouts by contacting Daytona Beach Police.

Bell, who co-starred with Josh Peck in the popular Nickelodeon series for four seasons from 2004-07, made headlines in 2021 when he was sentenced to two years’ probation and community service in after pleading guilty to charges stemming from his sexually explicit online conduct in 2017 with an underage fan.