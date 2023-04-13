Who is Salman Khan's favourite cricketer?

Salman Khan. — Instagram/beingsalmankhan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Thursday said that former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhonih is “favourite” cricketer.

The revelation came in a video on the microblogging platform Twitter announcing Khan’s appearance in a show on an Indian television channel.

In the video, it can be seen that Khan will be appearing in the Indian show for the promotion of his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The heartthrob actor can be seen sharing “stories” with some children. Amongst the fun and jokes, Khan offered to tell the children some stories, in one of which he said: “A boy came from the North to the South as the captain of Chennai.”

A young boy immediately quipped: “MS Dhoni!”

Khan smiled and said: “Yes! MS Dhoni. My favourite.”

He then shared his belief that MS Dhoni would do “something very special”.

“This time too, Dhoni’s love for Chennai in cricket will make him do something very special,” the Dabangg-star said.

In a match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, MS Dhoni, who is the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), shone as he remained unbeaten till the end, smashing an unbeaten 32 off 17 balls.

However, following the match, the CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that Dhoni was suffering a knee injury.

"He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat," Fleming said after the game.

"But still what you saw today is a great player for us. His fitness has always been very professional."